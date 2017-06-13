Car of the future unveiled (photos-videos)

At the CES Asia show in Shanghai last week, NEVS, the Chinese successor to Saab, unveiled its InMotion autonomous people-moving pod that embodies its vision for urban transport of the future. Looking very much like a horizontal self-service elevator, InMotion offers users a high degree of customization to make their journey as connected and pleasant as possible.

InMotion is app controlled. Users can set the seating configuration, lighting, and sound system output remotely. It is powered by electric motors and charges using wireless technology. Doors open wide to promote mobility for all passengers and are located next to the curb to minimize the possibility of conflicts between passengers and other vehicles.

Inside, the side glass panels become screens for watching video content. The chairs can swivel to face in any direction and recline for those who want to catch a quick snooze on the way to work or to relax after a hard day’s night of serious partying.

The NEVS press release claims the InMotion concept was designed for a future where shared vehicles are the norm and private car ownership is less popular than it is today. Autonomous cars are expected to reduce congestion, as one self-driving pod could replace up to 10 cars on busy city streets.

source: cleantechnica.com