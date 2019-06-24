Cardi B gives offset a Lap Dance during joint BET Awards performance (video-photos)

“I want to thank my hubby too @offsetyrn you just got soo much swag in yo dance I wanted you to show,” she later wrote on Instagram

Cardi B isn’t letting the watchful eyes of millions of viewers interrupt some personal time with her man.

The “I Like It” rapper and husband, Offset, opened the 2019 BET Awards Sunday and put on quite a show – Cardi giving Offset a lengthy lap dance on stage.

The show kicked off with the Migos rapper, 27, performing “Clout” off his recent solo album Father of 4.

Cardi soon joined him to rap her part of the track, making quite an entrance as she hit the stage in a green, sparkling corset ensemble, and straddled her husband on stage as he sat down in a chair. The star then moved her lap dance onto the floor before working her way into her hit “Press.”

“I want to thank my hubby too @offsetyrn you just got soo much swag in yo dance I wanted you to show,” she later wrote on Instagram.

The night was a success for the high-profile couple, who tied the knot in September 2017 and share 11-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari.

