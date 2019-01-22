Cardiff’s Emiliano Sala was on board missing aircraft!

According to the French news agency AFP, police sources say that Sala was on board the missing aircraft

Fears are growing that Cardiff’s new Argentine striker Emiliano Sala was on board an aircraft which went missing near the Channel Islands on Monday evening.

In the early hours of Tuesday, emergency services reported that a small plane traveling from Nantes in France to Cardiff had gone missing near the island of Alderney.

Cardiff chairman Mehmet Dalman told the Mirror: “We are very concerned by the latest news that a light aircraft lost contact over the Channel last night.

“We are awaiting confirmation before we can say anything further. We are very concerned for the safety of Emiliano Sala.”

Authorities say the Piper Malibu aircraft, which is believed to have had two people on board, disappeared from radar near the Casquets lighthouse at about 8:30’pm on Monday.

