Cargo ship on fire near Elafonisos

The crew is all safe

A cargo ship has caught fire one nautical mile north of Elafonisos, a small Greek island between the Peloponnese and Kythira.

The crew of the ship, 14 foreigners, have been evacuated by boats, while a naval vessel, a tugboat, and a firefighting boat have rushed to the area.

The ship had departed from Libya bound for Turkey.

The fire reportedly started in the crew cabin, while the causes have not yet been determined.

