Carmen Caliente: Hot & straight out of the country of Samba! (racy video-photos)

The adorable and slender blonde Carmen Caliente is a Brazilian latina, born in 1994.

She moved to Florida and joined the adult entertainment industry in 2013 when she was still a teenage girl, 19 years-old!

Since then she has a solid career of four years in which she has proven to be a…serious and talented performer, if you know what we mean!