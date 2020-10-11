Carmen Ortega knows well how little to wear! (photos)

Author: Thema Newsroom  | Published: October 11, 2020

A model & a designer

She is a model, but here’s the deal: she is a designer as well.

Which pretty much means that she dresses -or rather, undressed…- models as well.

So she knows what to wear and how little to wear, right.

Let’s see what her taste in fashion is…

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Carmen Ortega Baljian (@carmenortega) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

🙅🏻

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Carmen Ortega Baljian (@carmenortega) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Happy Labor Day from the mountains ⛰#mermaidswimwear 1 or 2

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Carmen Ortega Baljian (@carmenortega) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Tomboy at 🤍 FN Scar 17

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Carmen Ortega Baljian (@carmenortega) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Latina mix breeds be like …..👸🏻

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Carmen Ortega Baljian (@carmenortega) στις

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

You will never forget ….

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Carmen Ortega Baljian (@carmenortega) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Under no condition will you ever catch me slipping ✨

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Carmen Ortega Baljian (@carmenortega) στις

 

Δείτε αυτή τη δημοσίευση στο Instagram.

 

Shoe mood all week @gbny

Η δημοσίευση κοινοποιήθηκε από το χρήστη Carmen Ortega Baljian (@carmenortega) στις

 

