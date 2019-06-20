Cassius’ Philippe Zdar dies in accidental fall

The band’s first album in three years, Dreems, is due to be released on Friday

Philippe Cerboneschi (also known as “Zdar”), one half of French dance duo Cassius, died in Paris on Wednesday, his agent has said.

“He made an accidental fall, through the window of a high floor of a Parisian building,” said Sebastien Farran, without giving further details.

Cerboneschi formed Cassius with Hubert Blanc-Francard (aka Boom Bass) in 1996.

They produced for bands such as Phoenix, Beastie Boys, Franz Ferdinand and French hip hop star MC Solaar.

The band’s first album in three years, Dreems, is due to be released on Friday.

