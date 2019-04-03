Cat 5-level illegal immigration crisis requires military force, US Homeland Security Secretary says

“We are in fact pushing more and more military resources to the border”

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Tuesday that the Trump administration is treating the immigration crisis as a “Cat 5 hurricane disaster.”

“We are bringing all of the agencies together; we’re asking everybody to chip in,” Nielsen said on “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

“Why wouldn’t we put the U.S. military along our border if it’s really a crisis of that magnitude?” Carlson asked Secretary Nielsen.

“I think we’re looking into that. We’ve made the request. I’m in constant contact with the acting secretary of defense. I talked to some of the combatant commanders today. We are in fact pushing more and more military resources to the border,” Nielsen said.

