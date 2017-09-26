Cavani to Neymar: “Who do you think you are, Messi?”

According media reports, Paris Saint Germain’s Uruguayan striker Edilson Cavani is at loggerheads with the club’s newly signed Brazilian star Neymar. The pair argued over a spot kick in the Parisians’ 2-0 victory over Lyon, with the Brazilian since apparently asking the PSG hierarchy to sell the Uruguayan, According to Spanish outlet Sport, the incident has left the dressing room at the Parc des Princes divided. Cavani reportedly asked Neymar: “And who is this? Do you think you’re [Lionel] Messi?” which triggered the spat.