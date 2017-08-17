Cavusoglu: We all need to draw, with the UN, a path for Cyprus

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu accused the Greek Cypriot side of not wanting a solution to the Cyprus problem in Crans-Montana.

Speaking to the Turkish state television station TRT, Cavusoglu also claimed that the Greek Cypriot side tried to put Turkey in a difficult position using false information.

Cavusoglu said that out of the six chapters under discussion, there was convergence on four of them, adding that “in the last two chapters especially, we wanted a result.”

“We said what must be done on this topic and we established our red lines. That’s where everybody saw that Turkey and the ‘TRNC’ are the side that wants the solution,” he said.

He continued: “But the Greek Cypriot side and Greece did not want a solution. Because they have a state of their own. Although they had agreed on certain topics, they began to back away.”

“What we are saying is that even if we discuss for 50 years under these parameters, there will not be a result,” said Cavusoglu.

“We must all sit together, including the UN, to make a decision and draw a path. This cannot go on for infinity.”

Cavusoglu further said that: “The Greek Cypriot side attempted to put us in a difficult position at the talks, often with false information. We as Turkey will support peace in Cyprus until the end.”

