Celebrations for the 2021 Anniversary of the Greek revolution usher in New Year in Corfu (video)

The curtains for the 200th bicentenary celebrations of the Greek revolution against the Ottoman Empire in 1821, organised by the Greece2021 Committee, opened in 2021 in a special and innovative way in Corfu.

The Region and the Ionian University created a unique online event, which featured, in the first broadcast, the cartographic projection “Sound and Light” 1821 – 2021″, for the coming of the anniversary year 2021.

“For the Ionian Islands, this historic anniversary is completely connected to their historical role. So we want to send this message, this coming year, because the Ionian Islands were protagonists in the preparation of the revolution, in support of the Greek revolutionaries, and then in the formation of the modern Greek state. We honour the inspirers and ideas of independence and freedom that were cultivated here and the great historical figures, such as Kapodistrias and Solomos, who played an important role in Greece and are today national symbols,” said, among others, the governor of the Ionian Islands Rodi Kratsa -Tsagaropoulou.

The event, designed and implemented entirely by the Department of Sound and Visual Arts of the Ionian University, took place at Panagia ton Xenon, in the heart of Corfu, while the most modern audiovisual technologies were used to convey the message in an innovative way of the anniversary.