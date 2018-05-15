Celebrations in Jerusalem. Bloodbath in Gaza (photos)

Two sets of photos illustrate the stark contrast of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in Gaza. On the one hand, the official opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem with all the American and Israeli guests attending in a celebratory atmosphere, and on the other hand the bloodbath in the Gaza strip with bodies of dead Palestinians.

Until now there have been 59 reported dead Palestinians from Israeli force fire, including eight children and one infant. The photos were of a reporter for French agency AFP, Patrick Galey, who is in Israel.