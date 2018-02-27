Celebrities. Then and Now photos! (pics)

These photos simply reaffirm what we already know. Namely, no matter how famous you are or how much money you have, time is unrelenting and always leaves its marks on humans.

You are stuck with an image in mind and not aware that your favorite celeb is now in terrible shape.

1. Jennifer Lopez



She hates it when people still refer to her as “Jenny from the Block.”

Just kidding! Active for almost 20 years at the top of the music charts, J.Lo. always looked back with respect at her early days.

2. Justin Timberlake



Let’s go back to the glorious mid-1990s and the pop madness of the time.

Imagine someone coming behind your back and whispering that Justin from the “Mickey Mouse Club” will one day become one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Boy, would that sound hilarious!

3. Lindsey Lohan



18 years ago, Lindsay Lohan was making her debut on the big screen with Disney’s remake of “The Parent Trap.”

However, the 12-year-old was already a celeb by the time she played the role of the twins that try to bring their parents together. Commercials for companies like Pizza Hut, Abercrombie, or Calvin Klein Kids made her a most-wanted in Hollywood before she even finished school.

4. Macaulay Culkin



Now that’s a relief! Macaulay Culkin’s latest photo forever ruined the myth that the 36-year-old is washed up and battling a drug addiction.

The star of “Home Alone” graced for a long time the list of shame compiling child actors that ruined their lives after making poor choices. Rumor after rumor convinced us all that Culkin could be soon facing a major depressive episode that would claim his life.

5. Madonna



Madonna will probably continue to go on stage until old age would require her to use a walking frame.

Always able to reinvent itself, the American singer made no secret of the fact she doesn’t fear time and getting old. However, the two pictures put here side by side, give us a sad reality check.

source: viraliq.com