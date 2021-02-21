Celtic deity with ’80s mustache and hair discovered in England

A statuette of a Celtic deity dating to the Iron Age was discovered by archaeologists, but the figure it depicts is not so common for the data of that time. In particular, this little god has a hat-style haircut as well as a mustache, just like a hockey player in the 80’s!

The five-centimetre-long bronze statuette was recently discovered by archaeologists in Cambridgeshire, England, and dates back to the 1st century AD. Despite its antiquity, the haircut is the same as that of many soccer players, hockey stars, and rock musicians who lived thousands of years later.

Although researchers initially believed that the small statue represented Cernunnos, the Celtic god of fertility, they later discovered that it was another, unknown deity. “This figure is a remarkable find and thanks to careful maintenance and cleaning we can see its detailed design,” said Shannon Hogan, an archaeologist with the National Trust in the East of England.