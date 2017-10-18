Celtics player suffers shocking ankle injury! (warning: distressing video)

Celtics forward was stretchered off the floor at Quicken Loans Arena after suffering a horrific-looking leg injury a little more than five minutes into his Boston debut Tuesday night.

Hayward’s left leg bent awkwardly after he went up for an alley-oop pass, collided with LeBron James and collapsed under the basket with 6 minutes, 45 seconds left in the first quarter.

Players initially kept their distance as doctors tended to Hayward. Teammates and Cavaliers players, including James, then checked on Hayward as he was being stretchered from the court.

After the game — a 102-99 Celtics loss — Boston coach Brad Stevens said Hayward dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia. The team announced the injury as a fractured left ankle. Hayward was set to fly back with the Celtics to Boston on Tuesday night. He will go straight to New England Baptist Hospital when they land. According to ESPN’s Michael Wilbon, Hayward will have surgery Wednesday.

