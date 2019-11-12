Central Macedonia organic foods at Eco Life Scandinavia fair

The region of central Macedonia aims to upgrade the presence and extroversion of its enterprises

The region of Central Macedonia will participate for a second consecutive year in the international food and beverages exhibition “Eco Life Scandinavia and Nordic Organic Food Fair 2019″ that will be held at the exhibition center MälmoMässan in Malme, Sweden, on November 13-14, ANA reports.

The Eco Life Scandinavia and Nordic Organic Food Fair is the only exclusive and double professional exhibition for all Scandinavian countries, which constitute the top market for the consumption of organic and natural products in Europe.

The region of central Macedonia aims to upgrade the presence and extroversion of its enterprises in the organic products markets in Scandinavia, said the vice governor of Central Macedonia Sotiris Batos.

Source: Tornos