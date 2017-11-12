Centre-left election results: Genimata (43.88%) and Androulakis (26.50%) in 2nd round

With the majority of votes counted (120,791) in the elections for the president of the centre-left political formation, Fofi Genimata, leader of the socialist party of PASOK has ensured a spot in the second round after 120,791 have been counted and will face off for the leadership of the new centre-left formation with Nikos Anfroulakis. A total of 210,264 citizens voted. Genimata, along with Nikos Androulakis who received 26.50 percent are through to the second round. Athens mayor George Kaminis (13.02 percent) is third followed by Stavros Theodorakis (8.15%), Giannis Maniatis (3.93%), Giannis Ragousis (2.28%), Konstantinos Gatsios (1.50%), Apostolos Pontos (0.55%) and Dimitris Tzionis (0.19%).