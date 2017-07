AEK has almost zero chances to turn this in Moscow

The inspirations of AEK did not come out as the team seems not ready yet which led to the 0-2 defeat from CSKA Moscow leaving no room for dreams about the Champions League!

AEK started better but then received two easy goals from corners. Unless a miracle happens in Moscow, AEK should be focusing on the Europa League now…

To do this, however, they must all transform as there is a lot of work to be done for the team to have any future in Europe.