Champions League basketball Final 4 to be held in Athens

AEK Athens will have the chance to lift the trophy of the 2018 Basketball Champions League on home court after FIBA awarded Athens the Final 4. The semi-finals draw will be held on April 12, while the matches will take place between May 4 and 6. Information on the availability and pricing of tickets and will become public in the upcoming days. Apart from AEK Athens, UCAM Murcia (Spain), AS Monaco (France) and MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg (Germany) are the other three teams to take part in the final 4.