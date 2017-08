Rijeka will be the opponent of Olympiacos in the Champions League play-offs.

This particular team won the first championship in its history and its fourth Cup last season.

It was founded in 1946, its colors are white and blue.

The are within the capabilities of Olympiakos, but they can still inflict some serious damage if the Greek team is not careful.

The draw has placed Olympiakos as the host for the first leg, scheduled for August 16, while the return leg is scheduled for August 22.