Champions League-Europa League matches suspended due to coronavirus

UEFA are expected to soon announce their decision

UEFA are set to announced that both the Champions League and Europa League are suspended with immediate effect.

The coronavirus outbreak paralysing the continent is to bring a halt to both premier club competitions.

Confirmation of the news is expected imminently and the suspension of fixtures, according to Marca, includes tonight’s encounter between Olympiakos and Wolves for the Europa League.

Serie A and LaLiga have suspended matches but the Greek Super League has yet to do.

Juventus were scheduled to face Lyon next Tuesday but one of their players, Daniele Rugani, tested positive for coronavirus, meaning everyone he came into contact with including team-mates and staff must self-quarantine for 14 days.

source dailymail.co.uk

