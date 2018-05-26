Champions League final 2018: Real Madrid – Liverpool 3-1 (Final) (Upd.)

UPDATE: Real Madrid at the top of the European football for the 13th time after defeating Liverpool 3-1!

——————————————–

Real Madrid and Liverpool crossed their swords at the Champions League final.

Liverpool was more aggressive in the first few minutes of the game. However, Real Madrid’s defense didn’t break.

At 30′, however, what happened probably changed the final outcome of the game. Mohammed Salah left injured, after a hard foul of Sergio Ramos, who did not even see the yellow card!

The Egyptian left the pitch in tears, with Adam Lalana taking his place. But Real saw at 37′ Karvahal leaving the pitch injured as well and Zidan was forced to replace him with Natsos.

At 50′, Benzema opened for Real Madrid after a terrible mistake by Carrios. But Liverpool equalized at 55′ with Mane.



At 63′ Marcello passed the ball to Bale and with an incredibly shot, scored for the Spaniards. 2-1 for Real Madrid.



At 83′ Bale -again- scored for Real Madrid and…game over!