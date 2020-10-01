Champions League: Olympiakos in the same group as City, Porto & Marseille

The schedule of the groups will be announced tomorrow

The draw of Olympiakos leaves hopes, since Manchester City is the unwavering favorite, but Porto and Marseille are two teams that Olympiakos can beat. They are also two teams that Olympiakos has good experiences from the previous times they met in the Champions League groups.

Jose Sa will face the team from which Olympiakos acquired him, while Marseille includes Costas Mitroglou, who, however, is not in the Portuguese coach Andre Villas-Boas’ plans.