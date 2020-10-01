They are also two teams that Olympiakos has good experiences from the previous times they met in the Champions League groups.
Champions League: Olympiakos in the same group as City, Porto & Marseille
The draw of Olympiakos leaves hopes, since Manchester City is the unwavering favorite, but Porto and Marseille are two teams that Olympiakos can beat.
Jose Sa will face the team from which Olympiakos acquired him, while Marseille includes Costas Mitroglou, who, however, is not in the Portuguese coach Andre Villas-Boas’ plans.
The schedule of the groups will be announced tomorrow, while tomorrow is the draw for the Europa League where PAOK is in and hopefully AEK as it faces Wolfsburg today at 21:45.