Champions League: Olympiakos – Juventus (0-2) (FINAL)

Olympiakos faced Juventus in its farewell game for this year’s Champions League.

The Greek team wanted to exit the tournament with a win, while the Italians definitely needed to win in order to secure their qualification to the next stage of the Champions League.

And that’s what they did.

Juventus took the lead, with Juan Cuadrado scoring at 15′ for the Italians.

The second goal for Juventus came at the end of the game (90′) with Federico Bernardeschi.

Before the beginning of the game, Olympiakos presented an honorary award to Gianluigi Buffon for his long and successful career.