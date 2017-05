In a wild first 15 minutes, Atletico Madrid scored two goals (Niguez 12’, Griezmann 16’-pen) in their second leg home match against local rivals Real Madrid, cutting the 3-goal deficit of the first match (3-0) to only 1 goal. But Real thwarted Atletico’s comeback after Isco scored a 42-minute goal, set up by an incredible run on the line by French forward Benzema, who left three defenders in their tracks. The match is in the second half in the 70′.