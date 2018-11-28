Champions League: Violent clashes in the AEK – Ajax game (videos, photos)

AEK’s miserable Champions League campaign disintegrated into utter chaos in the Athens Olympic Stadium on Tuesday as hooligans clashed with the police during the 2-0 defeat to Ajax.

The away fans came under attack as home supporters threw flares into the stands. Social media footage also appeared to show a home fan throwing a ‘Molotov cocktail’ – an improvised petrol bomb – towards Ajax supporters.

A man left the stands of the AEK fans to throw fireworks into the Ajax stand. pic.twitter.com/WnaoQn5rH9 — AFC Ajax 💫 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 27, 2018

Photographs showed a handful of Ajax fans had blood pouring down their faces as they were hit by riot police attempting to separate the two groups of supporters at the Olympic Stadium.

Dusan Tadic scored twice in the second half Tuesday to take Ajax to the last 16 in the Champions League for the first time in 12 years with a 2-0 win over 10-man AEK Athens, which fell to a fifth straight loss in the competition.

The Serb defender scored from the penalty spot in the 68th minute after Marko Livaja received a second yellow card for handling the ball. He struck again four minutes later, tapping in an unselfish pass from substitute Klaas Jan Huntelaar.

Source: Tasos Kokkinidis/greekreporter