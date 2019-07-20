Charles Manson murder mansion hits the market for $1.98M (photos)

August marks the 50th anniversary of the shocking 1969 murders of Leno and Rosermary LaBianca inside the home

The villa where the followers of Charles Manson murdered Leno and Rosermary LaBianca in 1969 has hit the market for $1.98 million in Los Angeles.

Listed on Redfin, the home on 3311 Waverly Drive is described as a “classic 1920’s Los Feliz gated single story home” with “breathtaking views” and a “prime location.” But the description leaves out one key detail: On August 10, 1969, four Charlie Manson followers bound and stabbed the LaBiancas to death inside the property.

The murder, which took place just a day after members of the Manson cult killed pregnant actress Sharon Tate, would send the residents of Los Angeles into a spiral of terror that is still memorialized in film and studied by crime experts. Manson, who picked the Los Feliz house randomly to instruct his followers how future murders should be carried out, was eventually sentenced to life in prison and died in 2017.

