Charlie Hebdo vs Tayyip Erdogan: New funny cartoon front page targets the Turkish President

It was difficult for Tayyip Erdogan not to attract the attention of Charlie Hebdo, as what he has said in the recent days against Emmanuel Macron, could not go unnoticed.
Thus, in its new issue, the French satirical magazine presents the Turkish president, in an obscene cartoon, one of those who have established it in the minds of readers around the world.
In it, the Turkish president appears to lift the clothes of a Muslim woman and when he sees her naked buttocks, he exclaims “Oooh, the Prophet!”. In the front page caption, Charlie Hebdo writes: “Erdogan: in his private life he is very funny”.
Erdogan : dans le privé, il est très drôle !
— Charlie Hebdo (@Charlie_Hebdo_) October 27, 2020
