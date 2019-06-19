CheapOair: Athens in top-10 European destinations for summer 2019

“Flying to Europe is becoming more affordable every year, which means it’s also becoming increasingly popular”

PRNewswire reports from New York that CheapOair, an online travel agency and leading provider of cheap flights, today announced the most popular European destinations for summer travel in 2019. After analyzing trends and booking data, CheapOair revealed that London is the highest booked destination for the fourth year in a row with an average roundtrip airfare of $783, a 10% price decrease from 2018.

CheapOair’s data shows that the average price to fly to European destinations has decreased by 3% this summer. Due to major carriers continuing to introduce basic economy fares for trans-Atlantic flights, consumers are taking advantage of many affordable travel options to popular European cities, including Paris, Rome, Barcelona, and Madrid.

