“Cheeky” gorillas pose for selfie in viral post (photo)

The selfie shows female gorillas Ndakazi and Ndeze and has gone viral

A pair of “cheeky” gorillas in a national park at the Democratic Republic of the Congo have been photographed posing for a selfie with park rangers who helped to rescue them as babies.

The selfie, which has gone viral on social media, shows female gorillas Ndakazi and Ndeze standing upright casually.

One is seen posing with her side profile, while the other leans slightly forward from behind a ranger, seemingly to try get into the frame.

“Those gorilla gals are always acting cheeky so this was the perfect shot of their true personalities!” said Virunga National Park in a post on Instagram on Monday (Apr 22).

The park said it was not surprising to see the animals on their two feet as most primates are comfortable walking upright for short bursts of time.

Read more at channelnewsasia.com