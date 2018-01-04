Chelsea Clinton denies worshipping satan, following her tweet to church of satan!

Chelsea Clinton on Wednesday denied that she practices Satanism after a Trump supporter on Twitter took the former first daughter’s exchange of New Year’s wishes with the Church of Satan to mean she was affiliated with the group.



“I’m a Methodist & my husband is Jewish, thank you for asking,” Clinton responded to the woman.

After Clinton and model Chrissy Teigen were tagged in a Twitter thread with the account for Hooters restaurants, Clinton responded, “In 2017, @ChurchofSatan & I were put on a few threads together. In 2018, it’s… @Hooters. What a time to be alive Chrissy!”



The Church of Satan saw the tweet and wished Clinton a happy new year.

Far-right activist Jack Posobiec shared a photo of the exchange, prompting Twitter user named Rhonda Kazmierski to express appreciation for Clinton’s openness about “worshipping” Satan.

source: thehill.com