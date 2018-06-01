Chelsea future in doubt after Abramovich was rejected UK visa

He has already pumped in over £1bn since buying the London team for £140million in June 2003

Roman Abramovich threw his Chelsea future in doubt after ripping up his plans for his £1bn Stamford Bridge revamp.

It’s understood he is not willing to commit a huge investment into the capital city of a nation where the government does not want to give him a visa.

But if he’s thinking of selling the club, he’ll bank a wedge.

And he will want to recoup the money he has put into Chelsea when he eventually cashes in.

According to Forbes, Chelsea is the seventh most valuable club in the world worth £1.44bn.

The Times report that the oligarch would want to see the £1.17bn he’s put into the club repaid by any potential new owner.

Abramovich gained Israeli citizenship earlier this week, meaning he no longer needs a visa to enter the UK — although he can only do so as a visitor and not in a working capacity.

He oversaw the plans to knock down the Bridge and replace it with a 60,000-capacity stadium on the site of the club’s home since it was founded in 1905.

