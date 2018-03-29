Chicken survives nine days after having its head hacked off! (PHOTOS)

The death-dodging bird was photographed in the Ratchaburi Province in central Thailand

Bizarre photos of a chicken it is claimed survived without a head for more than a week have sent the internet into meltdown.

The incredible bird was photographed in the Mueang Ratchaburi district of Ratchaburi Province in central Thailand.

Pics appear to show a chicken with only a bloodied stump where its head used to be, yet somehow still standing up.

They were shared online by social media user Noppong Thitthammo but it is not clear whether he is the chicken’s owner.

A vet named as Supakadee Arun Thong is reportedly caring for the bird by dropping food down its neck and giving it antibiotics.

She says it seems tame and eats well and was quoted as saying: “The animal has its life. If it wants to live, we feed it.”

But she fears its tongue will soon fall off as it dries out.

It was not clear how the chicken came to lose its head but locals say it may have been attacked by another animal.

Local media claim it is at least seven days since it lost its head.

Vet Supakadee said she was hoping someone would soon take the chicken off her hands.

She said: “Who will take him and care for him? He will need lifelong care.

“I have to admit that this chicken is a true warrior with a very tough heart.”

The chicken that survived longest without its head was a plucky bird called Mike.

He lived for 18 months after losing his head in the US from 1945 to 1947.

Farmer Lloyd Olsen, of Colorado, was sent out to the yard by his wife to bring back a chicken.

Olsen chose a five-and-a-half-month-old Wyandotte chicken named Mike for the chop.

The axe removed the bulk of the head, but missed the jugular vein, leaving most of the brain stem intact.

Due to Olsen’s failed attempt to behead Mike, the chicken was still able to balance on a perch and walk clumsily.

He attempted to preen, peck for food, and crow, though with limited success – his “crowing” consisted of a gurgling sound made in his throat.

When Mike did not die, Olsen instead decided to care for the bird.

He fed it a mixture of milk and water via an eyedropper, and gave it small grains of corn.

Mike soon began a career of touring sideshows in the company of such other “creatures” as a two-headed baby.

Source: thesun