Chickens peck intruder Fox to death because they’re Dinosaurs

One fox learned the hard way that it’s unwise to mess with a flock of dinosaurs.

The young fox, just about 6 months old, probably thought it had struck gold when it snuck into a chicken coop at dusk last week at a farm school in Brittany, in northwestern France.

But chickens, like all birds, are the descendants of dinosaurs. And this particular coop held 3,000 hens. As soon as the sun set and the light-controlled, automatic hatch door closed behind the fox, the birds channeled their inner Tyrannosaurus rex and attacked the fox.

There was a herd instinct, and they attacked him with their beaks,” Pascal Daniel, head of farming at the agricultural school Le Gros Chêne (“The Big Oak”), told the AFP news agency. “It had blows to its neck, blows from beaks.”

Read more HERE