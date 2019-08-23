Childcare worker killed by her married BDSM master!

She tried to “cry for help” by telling her family about their affair before her husband-master almost got away with the “perfect murder”

A murdered woman who was stabbed to death by her BDSM ‘master’ may have told her friends and family about her sex life as an ‘early cry for help’, according to a criminologist.

Elaine O’Hara, 36, from Dublin, was stabbed to death by Graham Dwyer, 42, in August 2012, in what is considered one of the most complex criminal cases in Ireland’s history.

During the trial, the killing was described as the ‘nearly perfect murder’, given that Elaine was initially thought to have taken her own life, and the fact that Dwyer was only caught due to a series of coincidental events.

A new documentary Secrets of a Psychopath, which airs from Saturday 24th to Monday 26th August at 10pm on CBS Reality, reveals new details about the horrendous murder.

