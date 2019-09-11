Chilling footage of US carpet-bombing ISIS terrorists in Iraq (video)

The footage shows anti-Islamic State coalition warplanes launching the laser-guided barrage over the Tigris River

Video footage shows the chilling moment US warplanes drop 40 TONS of bombs on an “ISIS-infested” island in northern Iraq yesterday.

The footage, released last night, shows anti-Islamic State coalition warplanes launching the laser-guided barrage over the Tigris River.

F15 and F35 warplanes took part in the bombing on Qanus Island in the central province of Salaheddine, north of the capital Baghdad.

Tuesday’s attack is part of operations carried out by Iraqi forces and the US-led coalition against ISIS, which was defeated in Iraq in 2017.

A video released by the military showed massive explosions creating mushroom clouds billowing from the island.

The footage, which appeared to have been subjected to carpet bombing, was captioned with a message from Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) spokesman Col Myles B. Caggins.

more at thesun.co.uk