Chilling picture shows female Isil fighter holding child moments before detonating suicide vest

(Woman holding detonator in Mosul blows herself up along with a small child moments after the picture was taken)

An Iraqi TV station captured the moment before a suspected female Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (Isil) suicide bomber blew herself – and the baby – up near Iraqi troops.

She had apparently tried to detonate an explosives vest hidden under her hijab as she passed the soldiers, but it failed to go off until she had walked some distance away, a cameraman for al-Mawsleya TV said.