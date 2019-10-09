China accuses Apple of aiding Hong Kong protesters

The Chinese Communist Party’s main newspaper criticised Apple for a smartphone app that allows activists to report and track police movements in Hong Kong.

The People’s Daily said on Wednesday that the HKmap.live app “facilitates illegal behaviour” and that the “true intention” of the app must be questioned.

The public transport app, designed by an external supplier and available in Apple’s online store, has been accused of “guiding Hong Kong thugs” and assisting Hong Kong protesters “engage in more violence.”

The newspaper said that while the app claims to provide transportation information to help the Hong Kong public, it is “actually used to identify the whereabouts of the police” and allows rioters in Hong Kong “to go on violent acts.”

Hong Kong is in its fourth month of sometimes violent protests that began over a

proposed extradition law but evolved to include demands for greater democracy, police accountability, and the resignation of its leader, Carrie Lam.

