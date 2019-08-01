China begins purchase of some US agricultural goods after Trump’s criticism

According to Trump, his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to restart trade talks during their meeting in Osaka

The purchases were made after earlier this week US President Donald Trump stated on Twitter that Beijing was supposed to start buying American agricultural products, adding, however, that there were “no signs that they are doing so”.

China has begun purchasing more US agricultural products commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng said at a regular press briefing on Thursday.

Companies “have already purchased some agricultural products”, he noted.

The news comes after the White House said earlier in the week that China had committed to buying more US farm goods.

