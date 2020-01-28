China builds hospital in just four days as coronavirus death toll passes 100 and Germany confirms first case

Construction teams have worked tirelessly to build the 1,000-bed hospital in Wuhan and expect to finish the building by the end of the week!

A new hospital in China to combat the coronavirus is starting to take shape after just four days of construction.

The building in Wuhan, where the outbreak began, is already nearing completion as the Chinese death toll from the virus went past 100 and it claimed its first victim in Beijing.

Germany confirmed its first case of the coronavirus, only the fourth so far in Europe.

It will be named Huoshenshan, meaning Fire God Mountain Hospital. It is expected to take its first patients on February 3.

