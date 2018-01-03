China builds Mars simulation base in Qinghai province (VIDEO)

It will have an area of 7.000 acres and will include a simulation base, scientific facilities and a tourist center

The construction of a village, designed to simulate the conditions on Mars, was approved by the Beijing government. “Mars Village“, as it is called, is expected to be built in the southwestern province of Qinghai in China where, as the Chinese claim, there are conditions similar to those on the surface of the planet Mars.

The project is part of China’s preparations for exploring the red planet and is considered to be an ideal area, due to its geological elements.

The village to be built, in an area surrounded by red rocks and considered to be the Earth’s point, looks more like Mars than any other.

It will have an area of 7.000 acres and will include a simulation base, scientific facilities and a tourist center, while the whole project is estimated to cost about $ 130 million.

See the video below, released on New China TV YouTube Channel.

Source: thegreekobserver.com