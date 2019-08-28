China files case against US Tariffs at WTO amid Trade War

The US Trade Representative stated on 27 August that it was increasing the rate of additional duties from 10 to 15 percent for those Chinese imports covered by Washington’s $300 billion tariff action published on 20 August.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said in a statement that Beijing has lodged a case against Washington with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) over US import duties.

The latest tariffs, according to the ministry, violated an agreement reached by the presidents of China and the US in a meeting in Osaka. China will resolutely protect its legal rights in accordance with WTO rules, the ministry said.

Read more HERE