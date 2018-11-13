China finally unveils stealth fighter J-20 (videos-photos)

China showcased its stealth fighter jet during the 2018 International Exhibition “Zhuhai Air Show 2018” held in China. The latest defence technology and weapon systems were on display with many countries projecting their military power.

The “hostess” China was the at the centre of attention at the show, as it unveiled the long-awaited stealth fighter jet to the public for the first time. The J-20, which is China’s answer to the US F-22 and 36 Raptors, impressed the crowd that gathered at the event with its incredible capabilities and maneuverability.