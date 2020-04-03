China knew and could have prevented 95% of Covid-19 deaths: 60 Minutes Australia

The Chinese government covered up the severity of the disease and withheld crucial information from the rest of the world

A devastating expose by Australian TV show “60 Minutes”, reveals the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and President of the PRC President Xi Jinping could have prevented 95% of the deaths caused by Covid-19 virus if they had acted faster and informed the rest of the world in time.

The report alleges there was a cover-up and clear incompetence pointing to the succession of unforgivable actions and the ongoing ‘Great Lie’ by PRC authorities and President Xi Jinping in the weeks following the outbreak of coronavirus in Wuhan, which condemned the world to this pandemic.

Ad the report says President Xi – fully aware of the fact that he would be unleashing what in mid-January was still a local health emergency in Wuhan, onto the world – decided to allow the Chinese Lunar New Year holiday to proceed. One of the greatest movements of humanity on earth, over five million people from Wuhan alone were allowed to travel to destinations within China and around the globe without being tested for coronavirus. The flight paths of their aircraft trace the pandemic’s deadly web.

The PRC has been desperately trying to change the narrative of its culpability – variously blaming the incompetence of Wuhan medical authorities all the way through to a conspiracy theory that coronavirus was created in a US lab. But the Great Lie continues. Just two weeks ago Dr Ai Fen, director of the emergency at Wuhan Central hospital, went public in the Chinese magazine, Renwu, saying she had been disciplined and silenced in December 2019 after alerting her superiors to the unknown virus afflicting her patients. “If I had known what was to happen,” she said. “I would not have cared about the reprimand. I would have f**king talked about it to whoever, wherever I could.” President Xi ordered her interview erased from the internet. Dr Ai Fen herself has disappeared, whereabouts unknown. In December 2019, as bodies were being pulled from apartments in Wuhan and clear evidence existed of human-to-human contagion of a deadly new virus, China asserted it had the situation contained and controlled.

In January President Xi Jinping made a decision that would ultimately condemn the world: allowing 5 million people to leave the epicentre of the virus without being screened. #60Mins pic.twitter.com/sGFGtnSww8 — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) March 29, 2020

According to a University of Southampton study, people in Wuhan begin falling sick with a strange form of influenza in mid-November 2019. By mid-December at the very latest – as we now know – local medical authorities in Wuhan are aware that a new type of flu is infecting stall-holders and shoppers from the Hua’nan ‘wet market’ in the city, which sells and butchers live animals – including wildlife like pangolins – for food.

Alarmed by the similarities of this new ‘Wuhan flu’ to SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) local doctors in Wuhan send samples from patients to multiple Chinese medical laboratories. According to an investigation by Beijing-based independent media company Caixin Global: ‘As early as Dec 27, a Guangzhou-based genomics company had sequenced most of the virus from fluid samples from the lung of a 65-year old deliveryman who worked at the market where many of the first cases emerged. The results showed an alarming similarity to the deadly SARS coronavirus that killed nearly 800 people between 2002 and 2003.’

source 9now.com.au