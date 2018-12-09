China summons US ambassador over arrest of Huawei’s CFO

China’s Foreign Ministry summoned the US ambassador on Sunday to protest the arrest of Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou.

The move came after Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver last Saturday and reportedly charged with fraud for telling UK-based banking company HSBC that the Chinese tech giant was in full compliance with US sanctions against Iran while one of its subsidiaries was not in compliance of the restrictions.

China’s Foreign Ministry said that the next steps to deal with the case will rely on the measures taken by the US.