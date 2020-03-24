China to lift travel curbs in Wuhan after two months under Covid-19 lockdown

China’s central Hubei province, where the deadly coronavirus first emerged late last year, is to lift travel curbs after two months under lockdown, local officials said Tuesday.

Healthy residents will be allowed to leave the province from midnight Tuesday, while Wuhan, the initial epicentre of the outbreak, will lift restrictions from April 8.

China reported 78 new cases of the deadly coronavirus on Tuesday, with the vast majority brought in from overseas.

The first new case in nearly a week was also reported in Wuhan — the epicentre where the virus emerged last year — along with three other local infections elsewhere in the country.

Seven more people died, the National Health Commission said, all in Wuhan.

But at 74, the imported cases confirmed Tuesday were the highest since officials started reporting the data at the beginning of March, and nearly double those reported Monday.

