Chinese Ambassador: “Greece is a long-term & reliable strategic partner”

China sees Greece as “a long-term and reliable strategic partner. It appreciates the important role that Greece plays in promoting regional security and prosperity and would welcome an even more substantial role for Greece in in the implementation of the New Road Initiative,” Zou Xiaoli, China’s Ambassador to Athens, said during the reception to commemorate the 68th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China and the 45th Anniversary of the signing of diplomatic relations between China and Greece.

He said that 2017 is a landmark year for the strengthening of bilateral relations. “China is ready to work with Greece on a new starting point, making every effort to deepen friendship and cooperation between the two peoples, strengthening Sino-European relations and improving Chinese-Eastern Mediterranean interconnection,” he stated.

Greek President Prokopios Pavlopoulos expressed the warmest wishes of the Greek people to the Chinese people for China’s national anniversary, in a video message that was broadcast during the event.

“We all know that Greece and China differ in population. But they meet on an important point, not only for the two peoples, but also for humanity. Two great civilizations, centuries-old civilizations, that moved in tandem and still do, more so, today.” Pavlopoulos said in his message.

“Greece is now China’s gateway to the West and especially to Europe. Greece also wants and seeks China’s orientation and communication with the West and through the cooperation of the countries of the Black Sea,” Pavlopoulos stated.

Source: ANA-MPA