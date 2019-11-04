Chinese Fosun to acquire Thomas Cook brand and hotels

The Casa Cook and Cook’s Club hotel brands operate a number of hotels in Crete, Rhodes and Cos islands

Fosun is expected to acquire the Thomas Cook brand and the Casa Cook and Cook’s Club hotels, according to ANA-MPA information from Shanghai, where the Chinese giant has its headquarters.

The same sources pointed out that Greece was at the top of destinations where Fosun wants to invest, aiming to strengthen tourist arrivals from China.

Fosun is the biggest private company from China to invest in Europe and owns, among others, the German bank Hauck & Aufhaeuser Privatbankiers and the Portuguese insurance company Fidelidade Cia de Seguros.

Source: tornosnews