Chinese muslims forced to eat pork in “re-education” camps!

Up to one million Chinese Muslims are currently being held in “re-education” camps in the western province of Xinjiang, reports theAssociated Press.

The communist country has yet to publicly admit to the modern-day gulags but reports show they have been rapidly popping up since spring of last year, with essentially zero oversight from the global community.

The scale of those being imprisoned is not yet known. The AP reports a researcher at the European School of Culture and Theology, Adrian Zenz, estimates the number between several hundreds of thousands and just over 1 million Chinese Muslims being held in camps, with government bids for new constructions ongoing.

The re-education camps reportedly use both psychological and physical torture on a large scale. Inmates are sometimes forced to eat pork and drink alcohol — considered “haram” or forbidden in Islamic culture. Starvation, solitary confinement, and being bound to iron chairs are just a few punishments utilized as ideological weapons. Beatings aren’t as common as other methods, but they are still reported to occur.

