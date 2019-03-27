Chinese private firm OneSpace fails with first orbital launch attempt (video-photos)

OneSpace is still investigating the cause of the launch failure

OneSpace of China failed to become the first private launch firm to place a satellite in orbit after the loss of its OS-M1 solid launch vehicle Wednesday.

Launch of the OS-M1 four-stage rocket, also named “Chongqing-Liangjiang Star,” took place at 05:39 a.m. Eastern from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

Science and Technology Daily deleted the post with launch images earlier but has now posted a launch video. ℹ：https://t.co/SRh8k1gY7f pic.twitter.com/XRKZPkqctV — LaunchStuff (@LaunchStuff) March 27, 2019

Amateur footage from the launch site shared on a Chinese social media platform indicates loss of control of the launch vehicle shortly after first stage separation around one minute after launch.

OneSpace was still investigating the cause of the launch failure at press time.

Chinese private firm OneSpace fails with first orbital launch attempt https://t.co/XkzyrfxFlY pic.twitter.com/w4ZWUOdWAS — SpaceNews (@SpaceNews_Inc) March 27, 2019

